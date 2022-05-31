New Delhi: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, comes with a payment option which allows users to make UPI transactions. Despite WhatsApp's 2 billion user base, the feature has not not yet got any traction.

In order to change its strategy, the company is now offering users a cashback of Rs 35 when they make their first payment using WhatsApp's payment service. This cashback reward can be redeemed up to three times by sending money to three separate contacts. For that, users should meet certain criterias in order to access WhatsApp cashback, and the offer will be given to different users at different times. The cashback will be accessible to you for a short period only.

Once you have access to the feature, you can send money to any WhatsApp contact and receive Rs 35 as cashback for each successful transaction. Users can send any amount to their contacts in order to receive the cashback. There is no minimum amount required, and customers can only receive the Rs 35 cashback three times by transferring money to three different people. It should be understood that customers will only receive one cashback reward per contact to whom they send money.

In order to do this, users must meet specific eligibility criterias. These requirements include the user being a WhatsApp user for 30 days and having registered for payments on WhatsApp by submitting your bank details. The recipient should also be a WhatsApp user who has registered for payments on WhatsApp in India. Furthermore, users must be using the most recent version of WhatsApp.

To send money to your contacts, open WhatsApp and go to More options > Payments > Send payments.

Next step would be to tap on the contact to whom you wish to send money. Then, if they've signed up for WhatsApp Pay, you'll see a gift icon next to their name. If there isn't a gift icon next to the contact's name, you'll need to invite them to Payments on WhatsApp before you can send them money.

When you've found the contact, enter the amount you want to send > tap Next > Tap Send Payment > enter your UPI PIN.