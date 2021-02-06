WhatsApp working on a new feature for group chats; here are the details

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature called “mention badge” for group chats. Currently, it is available in the latest version of its beta app.

WABetaInfo reported that this feature is available in WhatsApp for Android 2.21.3.13 beta update but it’s not visible to users yet as the messaging platform is currently working on this feature and it is expected to roll out in the future.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature is “when you receive a mention in a group, a new badge will be added in the group cell.” When it comes to the notification, WhatsApp already has this feature that notifies users when they’re tagged in group chats, therefore it can be seen as an extension of the feature.

Apart from this, WhatsApp has also released a new animated sticker pack called Taters n tots, which is available for previous versions too. To download the sticker pack, interested users can tap on the sticker icon in any chat, and select the ‘+’ icon, and then it will appear first in the list of sticker packs.

On the sidelines, the messaging app is also working on a sticker shortcut for its keyboard which will appear in the chat bar, and WhatsApp will show any important sticker for emojis or words typed in the chat bar. It is still in the works in WhatsApp’s beta app for Android.

WhatsApp has been embroiled in controversy over its privacy policies and the latest update is that the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea which had sought a direction to instant messaging platform WhatsApp to roll back its new privacy policy on grounds that it is allegedly violative of laws and can impact the country's security.