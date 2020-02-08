हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi MI10

Xiaomi Mi 10 series to be launched on Feb 23 in Barcelona

The smartphone will launch with 12GB and 16GB RAM variants.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series to be launched on Feb 23 in Barcelona
Pic source: Reuters

Beijing: Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, has been working on its next-generation flagship smartphones Mi 10 as well as Mi 10 Pro and now the company has revealed that it is all set to make them official on February 23 in Barcelona, Spain.

The invite shared by the company clearly shows the number '10' hinting that the launch event is for the Mi 10 series and it also shows graphics related to the camera lens, which seems like a reference to the optical zoom capability, news portal GizmoChina reported.

In the recent leaks, it was found that this smartphone will launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor.

The smartphone will launch with 12GB and 16GB RAM variants. A 6.57-inch display will be given on the smartphone.

Mi 10 will launch with the quad rear camera setup. The device will be launched with a 108mp primary camera sensor.

In front of this smartphone, a 32+8mp camera sensor will be given.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 will launch with a 48W fast charging support. Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will launch with the punch-hole display
 

Tags:
Xiaomi MI10AndroidsSmartphones
Next
Story

Apple iPhone SE 2 may get launched in March this year: check features

Must Watch

PT17M57S

Delhi Election 2020: The oldest woman voter of the nation, President Kovind also cast their vote