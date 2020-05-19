हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global roll out today: How to watch live streaming, list of phones getting it

The event will kick off in India at 5.30 pm.

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to announce the global rollout of the MIUI 12 update with added features.

MIUI 12 version is available for users in China in the beta version while the stable version will be rolled in June in the country.

The event will kick off in India at 5.30 pm. The company will be live streaming the event on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted

The following phones will be the first to be getting the MIUI 12 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

 

The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10. It has sleek animations. The update carries a new Dark Mode 2.0 that allows wallpaper dimming and front adjustment. It has new navigation gestures, quick reply feature to notifications, new custom OS, new virtual ID security tool.

