Xiaomi MIUI 12 global roll out today: How to watch live streaming, list of phones getting it

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to announce the global rollout of the MIUI 12 update with added features.
MIUI 12 version is available for users in China in the beta version while the stable version will be rolled in June in the country.
The event will kick off in India at 5.30 pm. The company will be live streaming the event on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted
A decade's masterpiece: #MIUI12 is launching tomorrow!
Livestream begins on May 19, 17:30 (IST). Watch it here on YouTube: https://t.co/WLHH7eKyun
RT if you want us to bring it to #India soon. Stay tuned!#Xiaomi #MIUI #DecadesMasterpiece pic.twitter.com/ouHJaokzR4
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 18, 2020
The following phones will be the first to be getting the MIUI 12 update:
Xiaomi Mi 10
Mi 10 Pro
Mi 10 Youth Edition
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
Mi 9 Transparent Edition
Mi 9
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30
Redmi K20 Pro Premium
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20
The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10. It has sleek animations. The update carries a new Dark Mode 2.0 that allows wallpaper dimming and front adjustment. It has new navigation gestures, quick reply feature to notifications, new custom OS, new virtual ID security tool.