Xiaomi MIUI 12 global roll out today: How to watch live streaming, list of phones getting it

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to announce the global rollout of the MIUI 12 update with added features.

MIUI 12 version is available for users in China in the beta version while the stable version will be rolled in June in the country.

The event will kick off in India at 5.30 pm. The company will be live streaming the event on platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted

A decade's masterpiece: #MIUI12 is launching tomorrow! Livestream begins on May 19, 17:30 (IST). Watch it here on YouTube: https://t.co/WLHH7eKyun RT if you want us to bring it to #India soon. Stay tuned!#Xiaomi #MIUI #DecadesMasterpiece pic.twitter.com/ouHJaokzR4 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 18, 2020

The following phones will be the first to be getting the MIUI 12 update:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Transparent Edition

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

The MIUI 12 is based on Android 10. It has sleek animations. The update carries a new Dark Mode 2.0 that allows wallpaper dimming and front adjustment. It has new navigation gestures, quick reply feature to notifications, new custom OS, new virtual ID security tool.