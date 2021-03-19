Your OTP is hacked! Here’s how hackers are stealing your personal information

In this digital age when everything is carried out online, there are more disadvantages than its positives as there have been so many attacks last year. To top it all, now even your SMS, OTP is not safe and hackers can actually affect your WhatsApp account too.

According to a report, hackers have now found new ways to steal your personal data and they are using SMS to rob data from your smartphones. They take advantage of the security lapses to redirect important text messages like SMS, including those containing OTP, or login links for services such as WhatsApp.

Exposed by Motherboard reporter Joseph Cox, he said that these hackers are using SMS, which is meant for business purposes, to carry out the attack. He orchestrated this whole experiment by using his personal phone number.

Cox further revealed that the hackers carried out the attack in such a way that the victim would not even know that he has been targeted.

"Looking down at my phone, there was no sign it had been hacked. I still had reception; the phone said I was still connected to the T-Mobile network. Nothing was unusual there. But the hacker had swiftly, stealthily, and largely effortlessly redirected my text messages to themselves. And all for just $16,” the VICE report read.

This attack is aimed at getting access to information such as log-in to social media accounts associated with that phone number.

With the help of a company called Sakari, which basically deals in SMS marketing businesses, the hacker carried out this attack.