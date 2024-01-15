YouTube Is Now Working Slowly For Users Using This Tool, Check Here

New Delhi: YouTube is engaged in a battle against ad blockers, and this action has garnered global attention. It is suggested that YouTube will take further measures against users using ad-blocker tools, which restrict ads from displaying during video playback. The strategy of slowing down videos was initiated last year and is now reportedly affecting more users.

It has been observed that users facing slower loading times on YouTube videos must either remove the ad blocker tool or opt for the premium plan to enhance their experience.

On the other hand, YouTube claims that blocking ads using ad-blocker tools significantly impacts their revenue and hampers their ability to compensate content creators. This is the main reason why YouTube encourages users to refrain from using these tools and instead opt for the Premium service, which offers ad-free content. (Also Read: Atal Setu: Top 7 Advanced Technologies Used In India’s Longest Sea Bridge)

Furthermore, YouTube, utilized by billions globally, has introduced a three-strike rule for videos. This rule provides users with ample time to cease using ad blockers, allowing ads to be displayed in all videos for those who wish to continue using YouTube for free.

The message explicitly states that video playback will be blocked unless users whitelist YouTube in their ad blocker app or disable the feature completely.

Recalling the initial phase of YouTube's anti-ad blocking efforts, it involved pop-up messages informing users that ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service. Users had to disable their ad blockers to continue enjoying the video. (Also Read: Ram Mandir: Top 6 Technologies Will Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya)

Notably, the company has allowed people to use ad blockers so that they won’t see ads before and in between videos.