Atal Setu: Top 7 Advanced Technologies Used In India’s Longest Sea Bridge

New Delhi: India's longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, is now fully operational. It was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 in Mumbai. The Atal Setu bridge, ranking as the 12th longest sea bridge globally, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai, reducing travel time from two hours to just 15 to 20 minutes. This engineering marvel puts India on the world map, showcasing technological advances that ensure durability and safety. From advanced structural designs to innovative materials, these technologies have elevated the bridge's stature across the globe.

Atal Setu, a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai! Happy to have inaugurated it yesterday… pic.twitter.com/zC1byGQq5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2024

Let's uncover the top-notch technologies used in India for the first time, incorporated in the construction of India's longest Atal Setu bridge—a symbol of progress and connectivity in India's infrastructure landscape.

Real-time Traffic Information

This technology provides drivers with real-time information about traffic conditions and accidents on the bridge and surrounding roads.

Advanced Traffic Management System

This system on the Atal Setu bridge can detect fog, low visibility, and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits.

Reverse Circulation Rigs

These specialized rigs help in reducing sound and vibrations on the Atal Setu bridge, thus protecting marine life around the bridge.

Eco-friendly Lighting

The lights on the Atal Setu bridge will not disturb the aquatic environment, and its construction involved several technologies used for the first time in India.

River Circulation Rings

These rings, used on the Atal Setu, minimize sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life.

Open Road Tolling System

This modern system uses electronic toll collection (ETC) technology on the Atal Setu bridge which automatically collect tolls from vehicles without the need for them to stop—essentially helping in reducing traffic congestion at toll booths.

Orthotropic Steel Deck

This technology on the Atal Setu bridge, a first in India, provides the bridge with extensive spans, enhancing its structural integrity.

PM Modi lay the foundation stone of the Atal Setu bridge in December 2016. The six-lane, 21.8-kilometer bridge has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. The sea bridge will also bolster connectivity between South Mumbai and the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru port.