Ram Mandir: Top 6 Technologies Will Be Used During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya

New Delhi: The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on January 22. On this day, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed at the temple after the consecration ceremony. Notably, the grand event will be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is making every possible effort to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The highly anticipated inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will witness a unique collaboration between technology and tradition. From advanced surveillance to state-of-the-art access control, this list unveils the top technologies ensuring a safe and sacred event at the heart of Ayodhya. (Also Read: Atal Setu: Top 7 Advanced Technologies Used In India’s Longest Sea Bridge)

Let's unwrap the technologies that will be used in the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Tyre Killers

During the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, this technology will prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering a property, effectively blocking roadways and access points to various establishments such as hotels and offices.

Crash-Rated Bollards

These are designed to protect high-target buildings from concerted vehicular attacks. These security bollards can scan any vehicle on the road passing through the Janmabhoomi Path, as well as boom barriers.

Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTVs

The CCTV cameras in the city will store footage throughout the city, with a 90-day recording capacity.

Anti-drone Technology

This technology can detect and intercept unwanted drones by scanning for specific radio frequencies or even identifying individual drone models based on their command protocols.

Intelligent Traffic Management System

This system will ensure safe, seamless travel for visitors and smooth traffic flow. It will be implemented at 20 locations in Ayodhya. Notably, these boxes will hand over crucial information to the central control room in an emergency.

AI and Machine Learning (ML)

Both technologies will enable dynamic adjustments based on real-time crowd movement, ensuring a consistent signal strength during the inauguration of the Ram Temple. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series To Receive 7 Years Of Software Support, OS Upgrades!)