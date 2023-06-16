YouTube Lowers Partner Program Thresholds, Empowering Creators: Check Details

These days, many individuals are turning to social media as a platform for content creation. It has also become a major source of income for many. Be it sharing content on Instagram or YouTube, content creators are all over the place. To make things even more convenient for creators, the Google-owned YouTube recently announced some significant updates to its YouTube Partner Program (YPP), specifically regarding the eligibility requirements. Under the new changes, creators will now be able to access the YPP with just 500 subscribers, which is half of what was previously required.

Apart from these, a few other changes have been also brought in YPP in order to help creators continue their work and boost their channel to earn better revenues.

YouTube lowers partnership program requirements:

As per the latest updates, the YouTube Partner Program will ask creators to accumulate only 3,000 valid watch hours instead of the previous requirement of 4,000 hours. This apart, the threshold for short views has been lowered from 10 million to three million. Once these eligibility criteria are met, creators will automatically qualify to earn revenue sharing and other benefits from ads, eliminating the need to reapply for the entire YPP application process.

Besides this, the platform has also introduced a few other money-earning methods for smaller creators such as paid chat, tipping, channel memberships, and shopping features.

In the meantime, the existing eligibility requirements to unlock revenue sharing will continue to remain unchanged, thus emphasising that small creators will still need to expand their audience to generate profit.

As stated by YouTube, the updates will be introduced in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea as of now.

YouTube's shopping affiliate programme

Apart from content creation, YouTube's shopping affiliate programme, which was earlier available just by invitation for selective creators, will now be available for YPP participants in the U.S. with a minimum of 20,000 subscribers.