YouTube music

YouTube music makes India debut

YouTube has launched both free and paid version of music platforms

YouTube music makes India debut

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube music platform will now be available in India.

"We are introducing YouTube Music, our made-for-music app with the magic of YouTube: making the world of music easier to explore and more personalized than ever to users in India," Google wrote in its official blog.

YouTube has launched both free and paid version (YouTube Music Premium) of music platforms. While the free version of the music app will be ad-supported, the paid version of the app can be availed for Rs 99 per month.

Google said that if you are a subscriber to Google Play Music, you will get a YouTube Music Premium membership as part of your subscription each month.

And if you use Google Play Music, you’ll still be able to access all of your purchased music, uploads and playlists in Google Play Music just like always, it added.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S10 users can enjoy 4 months of free access to YouTube Premium, which includes access to YouTube Music.
 

