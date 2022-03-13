हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Stock Exchange will not resume trading next week, says Russian Central Bank

The Bank of Russia also said that the foreign currency market will reopen at 10 am (local time) (2 am ET) on Monday. 

New Delhi: The Russian Central Bank has said that it will not resume trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange in the equity market during the week of March 14 in wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Via its website, the Bank of Russia also said that the foreign currency market will reopen at 10 am (local time) (2 am ET) on Monday, and commodity trading will also resume then, CNN reported.As for stock market operations during the week of March 21, the central bank indicated that it will make an announcement at a later date. Also Read: After SBI and HDFC, ICICI revises interest rates on fixed deposits, check latest FD rates

The exchange has been closed since Russia launched its military operations in Ukraine. The United States, European Union and other Western allies imposed sanctions and the Russian ruble plunged to record lows against the US dollar. Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 13: Check how to get free rewards

 

