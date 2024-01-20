Zomato Aims For 100% Deliveries Through EVs By 2033

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Zomato said that it aims for 100 per cent deliveries through electric vehicles (EVs) by 2033, leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain.

Crafted around the eight identified themes, Zomato has outlined specific and measurable targets to achieve the recently announced goals by the year 2030. The goals include supporting the growth of 300K restaurant businesses and food entrepreneurs, empowering 1 million gig workers, and supporting 300 million nutritious meals for underprivileged women and children, among others.

"The release of Zomato’s goals for 2030, reinforces our commitment to protect and ensure sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders. Our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from academia and civil society for their insights - which will play a key role in guiding our collective endeavors of becoming a more responsible and sustainable industry, said Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato.

"From a sustainability perspective, the government's push towards EV adoption has received a commitment by platforms, including Zomato, that is looking at facilitating 100 per cent deliveries through EVs leading to net zero emissions across the food ordering and delivery value chain by 2033," Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, said in a statement.

Zomato said its sustainability initiatives are guided by the firm’s commitment to responsible and sustainable business growth while creating value for all its stakeholders.