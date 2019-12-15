हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adilabad gangrape case

Adilabad gangrape case: Police files charge-sheet against three accused

Last week, the Telangana government had set up Special Judge for the trial of the case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Adilabad gangrape case: Police files charge-sheet against three accused
Representational Image

Adilabad: The Adilabad police has filed the charge-sheet in the November 24 gang-rape case in the fast track court set up by the government for the speedy trial, sources said.

Last week, the Telangana government had set up Special Judge for the trial of the case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Fifth Additional Sessions Court in Adilabad district was set up as the special court for the speedy trial and disposal of the case that was registered in Lingapur police station.

The incident occurred on November 24 where the woman was gangraped by three men and the accused after raping her had cut her fingers and then slit her throat while the victim was pleading to leave her alone. 

The police have nabbed the three accused persons - Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin and Shaik Maqdoom - in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody.

Tags:
Adilabad gangrape caseTelanganacrimerapeGangrapeTelangana policeSexual assault
Next
Story

Trainee IPS officer, charged with harassing wife, suspended by Home Ministry

Must Watch

PT28M12S

Debate: Rahul's statement on Veer Savarkar