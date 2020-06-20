Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases, Telangana government issues strict guidelines for its officials

The Telangana government on Saturday issued strict guidelines for its officials and office premises in view of the rising numbers of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in the state. The guidelines will come into effect from June 22 and be in force till July 4.

The state government has asked all the staff members to attend duty as per the guidelines--a) 50% of the office subordinates, data entry operators and other class 4 employees to attend duty on every alternate week basis; b) 50% of the clerical staff/ circulating officers to attend duty on alternate week basis; c) officers having separate chambers allotted to them shall continue to attend duty regularly; d) the section officers, assistant section officers, clerical staff, office subordinates, data entry operators and other class IV employees who are not on duty on a particular day shall be present in the headquarter and not leave headquarters under any circumstances. "They may be called on short notice for any work in the office," said an official statement.

However, any officer or staff having vulnerabilities like pregnancy or comorbidities can stay at home duly taking appropriate leave like Casual Leave, Earned Leave, Half Pay Leave based on a medical certificate. "They shall also be available in the Head Quarters and attend any urgent duties for which they may be called," it added.

No visitor(s) will be permitted to enter the office unless there is authorization by the officer concerned and a prior appointment. A maximum of three persons in addition to the lift operator to be allowed in the lift at a time.

Regular disinfection of the office premises and vehicles will have to be ensured. The staff will be directed to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms at all times including lunch breaks. The staff has been directed to bring lunch from home and avoid sitting together during lunch hours.

"In addition, all the infection prevention protocols like regular hand washing/sanitization, wearing of masks etc., to be strictly adhered to by the staff as per the established protocol," said the statement. All the officers have been advised to refrain from using air conditioners in their respective rooms and ensure adequate ventilation in the room.

All drivers have been asked to sit in concerned 'Peshi' and not together near parking.