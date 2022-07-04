NewsTelangana
BHAGYANAGAR

'Bhagyanagar': PM Narendra Modi's remarks spark name change speculations for THIS city

It was in Bhagyanagar that Sardar Patel, the legendary freedom fighter, had coined the term "Ek Bharat", the PM said during his address.

Written by - Ritesh K Srivastava|Edited by: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 09:28 AM IST
  • PM Modi has referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar
  • His remarks have sparked name change speculations for the city
  • Telangana's ruling TRS has slammed the BJP over the issue

Trending Photos

'Bhagyanagar': PM Narendra Modi's remarks spark name change speculations for THIS city

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Hyderabad during the BJP National Executive meet has triggered speculations about the possible renaming of the city if the BJP wins power in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the PM, who was in Hyderabad yesterday, had referred to Telangana capital as “Bhagyanagar” during his address to the party delegates from across the country.

It was in Bhagyanagar that Sardar Patel, the legendary freedom fighter, had coined the term "Ek Bharat", the PM said during his address.

"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is significant for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hyderabad quoting the Prime Minister.

It may be recalled that the RSS, BJP's ideological fountainhead and several BJP leaders have been demanding to rename Hyderabad to ''Bhagyanagar.''

Later, when asked if Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "When the BJP comes into power in the state, the chief minister will decide this along with the cabinet colleagues."

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister and Chief Minister KCR's son, KTR, has lashed out at the BJP over the issue.

 

 

The BJP's move to hold its crucial national executive in Hyderabad has sent signals that the state is its top priority in its agenda for expansion in territories where it remains relatively weak.

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, this is only the fourth time the party is holding its key national meet outside Delhi. It had held earlier meets in Odisha in 2017, Kerala in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2015.

 

BhagyanagarHyderabadHyderabad name changeNarendra ModiBJP national executiveTRSTelangana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?