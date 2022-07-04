Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Hyderabad during the BJP National Executive meet has triggered speculations about the possible renaming of the city if the BJP wins power in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the PM, who was in Hyderabad yesterday, had referred to Telangana capital as “Bhagyanagar” during his address to the party delegates from across the country.

It was in Bhagyanagar that Sardar Patel, the legendary freedom fighter, had coined the term "Ek Bharat", the PM said during his address.

"PM Modi said that Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar which is significant for all of us. Sardar Patel kept the foundation of a unified India and now it's BJP's responsibility to carry it further," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hyderabad quoting the Prime Minister.

It may be recalled that the RSS, BJP's ideological fountainhead and several BJP leaders have been demanding to rename Hyderabad to ''Bhagyanagar.''

Later, when asked if Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "When the BJP comes into power in the state, the chief minister will decide this along with the cabinet colleagues."

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister and Chief Minister KCR's son, KTR, has lashed out at the BJP over the issue.

Why don’t you change Ahmedabad’s name to Adanibad first?



Who is this Jhumla Jeevi by the way? https://t.co/xD8y6mrfUi July 3, 2022

The BJP's move to hold its crucial national executive in Hyderabad has sent signals that the state is its top priority in its agenda for expansion in territories where it remains relatively weak.

Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, this is only the fourth time the party is holding its key national meet outside Delhi. It had held earlier meets in Odisha in 2017, Kerala in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2015.