Sonali Phogat

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat enters Bigg Boss 14 as wild card, dances with Rubina Dilaik - In Pics

The pictures went viral all over the social media and all BB14 fans are loving this side of Sonali Phogat.

Actress-politician Sonali Phogat enters Bigg Boss 14 as wild card, dances with Rubina Dilaik - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat has entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 house. She was welcomed by all the housemates upon her entry inside the house which was shown in last night's episode. The new wild card contestant will be seen showing off her dance moves with Rubina Dilaik. 

Here are a few pictures posted by several fan pages:

The pictures went viral all over the social media and all BB14 fans are loving this side of Sonali Phogat. Along with Sonali, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant can also be seen dancing on the number.

Sonali Phogat's surprise entry was received warmly by all participants. She looked gorgeous in bright yellow colour saree with her hair styled open.

 

