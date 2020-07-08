'After The Wedding' to premiere on &PrivéHD

Every mystery begins with a secret. And when the layers start to unfold, one needs to come to terms with his own reality. A story of two women with contrasting personalities who have more in common than what meets the eye, &PrivéHD is set to premiere 'After The Wedding.' The latest family-drama to air as part of the channel's marquee property Privé Premiere is an intense tearjerker that is sure to make you ponder on those hard-hitting questions of life this Saturday, July 11, at 1 PM and 9 PM.

Starring two powerhouse performers - the Academy Award-nominees Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams, the film centres around poverty and philanthropy under the garb of hidden secrets from the past that forms the crux of the story.

Driven, docile and devoted, Isabel (Michelle Williams) commits her life to running an orphanage in the interiors of Calcutta, India. Barely making ends meet, a silver lining of hope appears when a potential donor from New York expresses interests. However, the prospect of a generous donation by a benefactor, Theresa (Julianne Moore), comes with a special request for Isabel to take the trip to New York.

Thus, opens a Pandora's box of secrets and stories buried for many years. Theresa, a multi-millionaire media mogul meets with the tranquil Isabel in a glossy New York sky-scraper, insisting her to attend a family wedding. What follows is a revelation that upends the lives of both women.

After back-to-back Privé Premieres of acclaimed movies such as 'Overcomer', 'Ode To Joy' and 'Brian Banks', the premium destination of nuanced cinema returns with yet another cinematic delight in July with 'After The Wedding.' With appearances only skin deep, what is it the hides beneath cordial smiles and friendly encounters? What stands between Isabel and her hope for a better tomorrow for the orphans?

Unfold the mystery in this edge-of-seat drama with the Privé Premiere of 'After The Wedding' this Saturday, July 11, at 1 PM and 9 PM only on &PrivéHD.