'Anandi Baa aur Emily' fame Jazzy Ballerini got her first break with Sidhu Moosewala, read on!

Star Plus is gearing up for the launch of its new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. Starring the dynamic actress Jazzy Ballerini in the titular role of 'Firangi Bahu - Emily'.  Ahead of its release, there's surprising news for the fans of Jazzy Ballerini. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Star Plus is gearing up for the launch of its new offering 'Anandi Baa aur Emily'. Starring the dynamic actress Jazzy Ballerini in the titular role of 'Firangi Bahu - Emily'.  Ahead of its release, there's surprising news for the fans of Jazzy Ballerini. 

Jazzy has lived in different countries growing up, and this factors into her love for travel and her curiosity to learn more about different cultures. One of the things that attracted her to India was Bollywood and acting.  Her first successful project was Sidhu Moosewala's Punjabi film 'Teri Meri Jodi' in 2019.  

 

Many people don't know about her passion for film and acting, especially in Indian cinema. Sidhu Moosewala's movie gave her a big break and Jazzy gained her footing in the film industry.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On working with Sidhu Moosewala, Jazzy Ballerini said, "It was an honour to have been a part of a project with Sidhu Moosewala. It was my second time in India so I didn’t have an understanding of celebrities there but soon after living in India I realised that he was a legend in this country. I feel really happy that I got to work with him. May he rest in peace."

Her new show 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' will explore the small-town of Gujarat and its livelihood of down-to-earth and traditional people who are absolutely boggled by the appearance of a foreigner 'Bahu'!

