Ankita Lokhande suffers leg injury ahead of her wedding with beau Vicky Jain!

New Delhi: Ahead of her wedding with beau Vicky Jain, TV actress Ankita Lokhande sprained her leg and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night.

The actress has shared pictures on Instagram stories wherein her injured leg was seen. Ankita also took to Instagram to share her plastered leg picture and captioned it, “Talk To My” along with a emoticon of feet.

Reportedly, it is not a fracture, but Ankita has been advised bed rest by doctors.

The actress has been discharged from the hospital now but has been advised to take proper rest in order to recover soon. Ankita and Vicky's wedding will take place from December 12 to 14. Although, none of them have made any official announcement regarding their marriage dates as of now.

Although, the wedding preparations are going on in full swing as recently Ankita shared a video on her Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her pre-wedding festivities. In the video, the duo can be seen doing the rituals in Maharashtrian attires. For the occasion, Ankita opted for a pink and green saree with green bangles, while Vicky was seen in a white kurta-pyjama set. Both of them also donned a mundavalya, an accessory worn in Maharashtrian weddings.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been dating for more than 3 years now and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.

Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few.

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.

