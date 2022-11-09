Archana Gautam expelled from 'Bigg Boss 16'? Read on

Mumbai: If reports are to believed, contestant Archana Gautam has been expelled from the ongoing season of `Bigg Boss` after involving into a physical fight with fellow mate Shiv Thakare. A source close to the show revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv and Archana, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana, in return retaliated.

Archana reportedly turned violent and forced Bigg Boss to evict her from the show. After learning about this update, netizens ave been expressing their different opinions regarding the same."#ArchanaGautam agar physical hui tho evict hona munasif hai! Kisi bhi taran ka bal ka prayog galat hai. Muje yeh dhekna hai ke Archana ne kaise zakmi kiya #ShivThakare ko? Kya Archana ne utta ke pattka usko? Season 15 mein voh allowed tha," former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar tweeted.

"Archana Gautam left no stone unturned and continued to character assassinate #ShivThakare despite Soundarya clearing all the baseless accusations herself. And then she hit a new low SHE HIT HIM ..Guess what, these kinda women always know how to play a women card. #BiggBoss16," a social media user wrote on Twitter.

Archana has been in limelight ever since she appeared in `Bigg Boss 16`. A few weeks ago, she was in news over her fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.