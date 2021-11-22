BB 15: Gauahar Khan slams Karan Kundrra for provoking Pratik Sehajpal, calls him a ‘bully’!

New Delhi: In Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan hosted show witnessed some drama and fun when the special guests of the show Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house. During their visit, Pratik and Karan had an ugly argument and now Gauahar Khan has slammed Karan for provoking Pratik and also calls him a ‘bully’.

She took to her micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Hey biggboss , isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ???..”

She also asked the makers how come provocation not a part of violence and asked Bigg Boss not to allow all this in the house.

The incident took place when Bharti and her husband had some fun activities with the housemates and were also seen playing different games with the housemates.

During one of the tasks, Bharti asks Pratik whom he thinks has made the most of the ‘bal ka prayog’ and now needs to concentrate on their game.

Without thinking much, Pratik chooses Karan Kundrra as the contestant and it really pisses him off and he went on saying, “le lagaya haath, le di gaali, and le kara bal ka prayog and provoked Pratik to every extent.

In the upcoming days, only top 5 contestants will be left in the house and rest all the housemates will be eliminated from the house. In this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, no elimination took place in the Bigg Boss house.

So it will be interesting to see who will be the top 5 contestants of the show and who will be shown the exit gates of the show. Well, only time will tell. Till then stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the recent updates related to Bigg Boss 15.

