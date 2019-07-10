Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 10, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti to attack Tika?

New Delhi: In the episode, Angoori is seen telling Vibhuti about Pandit Ramphal's suggestion of adopting a grown-up kid. Tiwari then decides to adopt Tika. Then Angoori asks Happu Singh to find a girl for Tika as she plans to get him married. When Vibhuti spots Tika sitting comfortably at Angoori's house, drinking pomegranate juice, the bull in him gets angry.

Meanwhile, Happu Singh tells Angoori that he has found the bride for Tika but she wants him to dress in red.

In the next episode, Vibhuti tells the schoolmaster that he feels bad to beating up Saxena so badly. The master asks he should try and apologise to Tika. Vibhuti goes to Angoori’s house to meet Tika and apologise to him. Vibhuti sees Tika dressed up in red and the wild bull in him gets angry. What will happen to Tika when Vibhuti sees him dressed in red? Stay tuned to find out.

