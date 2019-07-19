close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 19, preview: Will Tiwari win against Vibhuti?

Tiwari asks Saxena to help him. He dresses up as a classical singer and challenges Angoori’s teacher.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, July 19, preview: Will Tiwari win against Vibhuti?
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori expresses that she wants to learn more than basic music. Vibhuti steps in and says that he would teach her music and asks her to join him to Mysore Garden. However, Amma decides to accompany them too and hence, Vibhuti postpones the plan. When Vibhuti teaches music to Anita, she begins flirting with him in his South Indian music teacher look. This hurts Vibhuti but later, Anita tells him that she likes the music teacher more than him.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Tiwari asks Saxena if he knows classical music. Saxena says that he learnt classical singing from one of the masters. Tiwari asks Saxena to help him. He dresses up as a classical singer and challenges Angoori’s teacher. Vibhuti accepts Tiwari’s challenge where Tiwari lip syncs while Saxena sings the song. Will Tiwari win against Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 18, recap: Anita flirts with the music teacher

Must Watch

PT4M27S

Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 78 over 50 lakh people affected