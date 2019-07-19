'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 19, preview: Will Tiwari win against Vibhuti?

In Thursday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori expresses that she wants to learn more than basic music. Vibhuti steps in and says that he would teach her music and asks her to join him to Mysore Garden. However, Amma decides to accompany them too and hence, Vibhuti postpones the plan. When Vibhuti teaches music to Anita, she begins flirting with him in his South Indian music teacher look. This hurts Vibhuti but later, Anita tells him that she likes the music teacher more than him.

In tonight's episode, Tiwari asks Saxena if he knows classical music. Saxena says that he learnt classical singing from one of the masters. Tiwari asks Saxena to help him. He dresses up as a classical singer and challenges Angoori’s teacher. Vibhuti accepts Tiwari’s challenge where Tiwari lip syncs while Saxena sings the song. Will Tiwari win against Vibhuti? Stay tuned to find out.

