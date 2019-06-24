close

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 24, 2019 episode preview: Will Anu find out about her stolen jewellery?

Watch the latest episodes of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, now streaming on ZEE5.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra gets to know about the ill health of his horses who need medical attention. Meanwhile, Anu tells Vibhu that they are running short of money for rent, and Saxena informs Vibhuti about alcohol arrangement. 

When Anu refuse to shell out money, Vibhu steals her jewellery to feed the hungry outside the temple. Then Vibhu is in need of a horse to reach the swearing-in ceremony but the horse is not well and requires money to treat him medically. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Anu is raining curses at the person who stole her jewellery when Vibhuti stops her. He says that the unknown person she is angry is her own husband. Later, when the minister returns with a message from the king. He tells Vibhuti that he will not have a swearing-in ceremony. Vibhuti asks him for a reason and the minister says that Vibhuti is not actually a king. How will Anu and Vibhuti react to this disappointment? Stay tuned to find out.

