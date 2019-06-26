Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain June 25, 2019 episode recap: Will Anu-Angoori show their faces to any other man?

New Delhi: In the episode, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra confesses about stealing Anu's jewellery to help the hungry. He promises her that he will gift her all of that once he is crowned as the king. Meanwhile, chief minister of Jhingurpur gets a phone call from the king asking to stop Vibhu's swearing-in ceremony. He reveals that Vibhu is not the real king and the real king is someone else.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Tiwari pokes fun at Vibhuti for being declared as the new king. Happu Singh helps Vibhu to get back Anu's jewellery.

In tonight’s episode, Vibhuti and Tiwari are travelling on the scooter. Vibhuti decides to show off some stunts but ends up crashing the scooter. Tiwari and Vibhuti end up at the hospital when the doctor treats them. Angoori and Anu show up to take care of Tiwari. Amma also visits the hospital to meet Anu and Angoori.

Amma takes Angoori and Anu at the side and tells them that they are having a bad time. If they look at any man other than their husband it will bring bad luck to the man and their own husbands. Anu doesn’t believe Amma and talks to Tiwari to prove her point. Just then a fan falls on Tiwari and the doctor falls on Vibhuti’s fractured hand.

The next morning Angoori and Vibhuti are trying to continue with their routine. Tiwari wants to go out for a walk to see Anu jogging. Vibhuti wants to go out to buy milk and talk to Angoori on his way back. However, seeing their conditions, Anu and Angoori refuse to let them go.

While Tiwari and Vibhuti leave the house injured, Tika, Tilu and Malkhan are refused a cup of tea till they clear their bills. Prem offers to help them by giving them work at his nephew's Lassi shop he wants to start. Happu Singh shows up and asks for his bribe first. Will Anu and Angoori show their faces to any other man? Stay tuned to find out.

