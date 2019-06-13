Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, June 12 recap: Angoori decides to restore Tiwari's interest in married life, approaches Amma Ji

The latest episode of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, that aired on June 12, 2019, began with Tiwari and Vibhuti drinking and talking. The two are interrupted when Angoori walks in, telling her husband to come back home with her.

After some time, the scene shifts to Tiwari and Angoori's bedroom wherein the former pretends to sleep immediately. Angoori wakes him up and asks him why does he want to sleep so soon, he then says that he isn't interested in romance after 10 years of marriage.

Angoori decides to do something about it and meets Amma Ji who tells her to go to a hill 50 kilometers away where there is herb which will cure Tiwari’s problem.

Meanwhile, Prem Chaudhary gets in a fight with an ex-business partner Danny Pathak. In their disagreement, Danny begins beating up Prem. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan save Prem Chaudhary. Tiwari goes to Vibhuti’s house and hears Anu singing on the phone to Vibhuti. Tiwari praises her singing talent making Vibhuti jealous.