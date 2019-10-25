Bigg Boss 13, Day 24 written updates: After fight with Shehnaz, Shefali Bagga threatens to quit show

Conflicts, tension, accusations, rising tempers and a lot of drama is in store for the viewers last night. After an intense day one of the snakes and ladder task, the contestants are seen using all their might to redeem themselves from the nominations. But the second day brings the worst out of the contestants giving rise to multiple fights.

A new day resembling a fresh start, Bigg Boss wakes them up on a zestful song, ‘Malhari’. Clearly, the house has been divided into two parts increasing the tension. In the morning, a fight breaks out after Devoleena makes it very clear that she will now cook food only for her team members and not for anyone from the opponent team.

Asim gets restless and starts making his own breakfast. Shehnaz intervenes and shifts the pans kept on the gas stove and in the bargain ends up dropping a pan filled with oil and mustard seeds on the ground. The verbal fight escalates and the two groups decide to cook separately going forward.

In the middle of the day, Bigg Boss resumed the snakes and ladder task for one last time. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz and Asim re-group to strategized on how to play the second leg of the game. But in no time, the fight got nasty again. Each group concentrated on destroying the ladders while protecting whatever they have managed to make.

Shehnaz tried to instigate Siddhartha Dey by going near him and threatens to throw mud at him. But Siddhartha got aggressive and made some comments targeting Shehnaz. Simultaneously, Asim got aggressive towards Mahira and starts throwing chunks of mud at her.

When the first dice roll happens Aarti decides to give a chance to Shehnaz and she got on the sixth number on the scoreboard. As the contestants got agitated, Bigg Boss decides to put the task on hold, once again.

Shehnaz breaks down and blows an attack at Shefali.

The verbal attack took full speed and things soon got out of control. Everyone tried to calm each other down, but Shefali couldn't take the insults she was subject to and in all her anger starts packing her bags.

Will Shefali Bagga quit the show?

