हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 Day 71 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla makes his way back into the house

Waking up and planning the day ahead has now become a ritual for all the housemates.

Bigg Boss 13 Day 71 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla makes his way back into the house

Waking up and planning the day ahead has now become a ritual for all the housemates. Vishal seems a bit upset upon seeing the washroom left dirty, so he complains to Vikas and asks him to inform Aarti about taking her duties seriously and requests him to tell her to clean it. Rashmi adds fuel to the fire and supports Vishal and continues complaining about Aarti. Vikas informs Aarti about this and asks her to take her duties seriously as people are complaining about the bathroom. On hearing this, Aarti is infuriated and taunts Vishal for going behind her back and creating a rift. The two end up in a bitter fight while Vikas and Rashami smile as the spectators. 

After some major revelations, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has taken an ugly turn. Over the weekend, when Rashami’s brother, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami’s personal life on national television and it leads to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and as a lot of complications crop up as a result of which Rashami and Arhaan talk discuss and decide to take a break from their relationship. They both mutually come to a conclusion and decide to wait for a while before taking the next step. 

Up next, Bigg Boss calls Shehnaz to the confession room and to her surprise, she finds Sidharth Shukla seated there. An excited Shehnaaz hugs him and takes him inside the house. While some are happy to see Sidharth return including Asim Riaz, there are a few whose displeasure becomes evident. 

This time around, the nomination task comes with a twist. The contestants need to nominate their fellow housemates by breaking sugar bottles on their head and give a value  reason. The contestants nominate others by supporting it with shocking reasons that create a major divide among them.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Sidharth ShuklaRashami DesaiSalman Khan
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami end her relationship with Arhaan Khan? Watch video

Must Watch

PT4M54S

DNA: Analysing the real meaning of 'freedom of expression'