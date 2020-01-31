हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi finds Asim Riaz's proposal 'filmi'

However, Himanshi was hesitant to confess her feelings towards him.

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi finds Asim Riaz&#039;s proposal &#039;filmi&#039;

Mumbai: Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana found "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riazs proposal inside the house very ‘filmi, and says she needs some time to think about the relationship.

With the connections week coming into play this week, Himanshi re-entered the house as Asim's connection. Post the big reveal that Himanshi has parted ways with her former boyfriend, Asim confessed his feelings for her, and went down on his knees and propose to Himanshi. He told her that he loves her a lot and would love to spend the rest of his life with her.

However, Himanshi was hesitant to confess her feelings towards him.

In an upcoming episode, Himanshi will be seen having a conversation with contestant Rashami Desai wherein the latter tells her that her feelings towards Asim are not as strong as his.

In the new promo video, Rashami is seen telling Himanshi that Asim loves her a lot and she does not love him as much.

To which, Himanshi said: "Feelings are natural, why am I being held responsible if someone developed feelings for me?".

"The way you two are seen together, that is how boyfriend-girlfriends are, let's be frank. That is not a friendship," Rashami tells Himanshi.

Rashami continues: "You are just talking about you, you, and whatever has happened with Chao. And what you feel...is something disbalance."

Himanshi then said that she got to know a lot of things when she was evicted from "Bigg Boss" last month. "I got to know several things when I went outside, I need clarity on those. I was pretty clear but a few close persons of Asim asked me not to confess," she said.

"Tu friendzone mat kar (do not friendzone him), of course you feel for him, any girl will. He is a wonderful boy," Rashami said.

To this, Himanshi responded saying: "Asim ne feeling express kari, but woh bahut filmi lag raha tha (Asim did express his feelings, but it seemed too filmi)."

Himanshi added that she needs to think about the relationship.

 

