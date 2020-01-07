हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 13

'Bigg Boss 13': Shruti Seth slams Sidharth for violence against Shehnaz

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the "Balika Vadhu" actor.

&#039;Bigg Boss 13&#039;: Shruti Seth slams Sidharth for violence against Shehnaz
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla's violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actress Shruti Seth.

A video from last night's episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the "Balika Vadhu" actor.

"What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV," she wrote.

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him.

"How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl," the user commented.

 

Tags:
Bigg Boss 13Sidharth Shuklashehnaz gill
Next
Story

Zee Bangla's 'Bagh Bondi Khela' to start from January 6

Must Watch

PT29M2S

Patiala House Court, Delhi: Hang convicts of Nirbhaya case on January 22 at 7 am