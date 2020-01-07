'Bigg Boss 13': Shruti Seth slams Sidharth for violence against Shehnaz

Mumbai: "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla's violent behaviour towards with fellow housemate Shehnaz Gill has not gone down well with a section of social media users, including actress Shruti Seth.

A video from last night's episode is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sidharth is seen pinning down Shehnaz and twisting her arms.

Sharing the video, Shruti took to Twitter and slammed the "Balika Vadhu" actor.

"What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV," she wrote.

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him.

"How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl," the user commented.