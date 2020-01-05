'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Salman Khan reprimands Asim and Sidharth for their behaviour, Paras and Mahira take Jodi No 1 title

New Delhi: The contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13' on Saturday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode faced host Salman Khan's brunt. The episode began abruptly when Salman entered the house without prior intimation and expressed his disappointment in the contestants as they wished him.

In complete disgust, he exclaimed that they all each of them are looking miserable on screen and need to get their acts right. Salman lost his calm on Asim and questioned him for calling Sidharth's father 'a cry baby' despite knowing that he is no more. He also told Asim that he is coming across as bad and irritating. Moving over to Sidharth, he reprimanded him for being abusive.

Upset and angry, Salman also rebuked Rashami for putting blame on cameramen and crew for portraying her in a negative light. He told her if she feels that the team is doing injustice in any way, she must walk out of the house the very moment.

To lighten up the mood, Salman welcomed Ajay Devgan and Kajol as they graced the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Tanhaji'. Kajol bombarded Ajay and Salman with questions and gets both the stars to reveal many secrets. Later, Salman kicked off the fun with the famous headphones 'Dumb Charades'. Comical expressions and funny guesses leave everyone in splits.

Furthermore, Ajay and Kajol enter the house to meet the contestants and hunt for the Jodi No 1 of the Bigg Boss house. They make four pairs on the basis of bonding of the contestants as they compete for the title. They gave them a task with three rounds to test their compatibility and feelings towards each other.

At last, Paras and Mahira are selected for the title.