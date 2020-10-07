Bigg Boss 14, Day 3, Written Update: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan at loggerheads over nomination task

New Delhi: The 'Bigg Boss' house witnesses an interesting turn of events every other day. After a few of the contestants fought a tough battle to make a place for themselves inside the house, now it was time for them to face the nominations. Bigg Boss, however, announced that all the housemates have been nominated in the first week, but in order to save themselves, they will have to perform a task.

The 'Jewel Thief' task is announced. During the task, the freshers will have to impress the three 'toofani seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - by winning jewelry from them. The one with the most pieces will win and be stay safe from being evicted.

As the task begins, Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina instruct the strategy with the housemates. However, even before Hina and Gauahar, the two queen, could settle in on their thrones to guard, Sidharth's team attempted attack to grab the jewelry. Hina chose to ignore, while Gauahar got extremely upset with Sidharth's move. The two then get into a heated argument.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Eijaz Khan refused to clean the utensils and says he is loaded with work. He insists that every housemate must clean their cups and plates and Gauahar, the kitchen in charge, also instructed the same.

Eijaz also got into a verbal spat with Sidharth and accused him of ruining the Jewel Thief task.

On the other hand, friendship seems to blossom between Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia. Pavitra is seen giving cooking tips to Rahul who listens intently. Later, he confesses to Pavitra that he likes a girl cooking for him.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.