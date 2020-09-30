'Bigg Boss 14': Godwoman Radhe Maa on Salman Khan's show? Yes, you read that right!

New Delhi: Reality show 'Bigg Boss' is ready to entice viewers with its Season 14 and it's already keeping people busy. Everyone wants to know who are the contestants, what to expect from the season and many more things. Amid the buzz, the makers of 'Bigg Boss 14' surprised the viewers with a video of Godwoman Radhe Maa on the show. Oh, yes, you read that right!

Though the clip, tweeted on the channel's official account, doesn't show her face, she is easily recognisable by her red costume and hairdo. "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar Bigg Boss ke ghar mein?" the tweet read.

It is, however, not clear if Radhe Maa will join 'Bigg Boss 14' as a contestant or a guest. But the video has surprised many.

Watch it here:

'Bigg Boss 14', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is gearing up for his grand premiere on October 3.

Ahead of its premiere, rumours of 'Bigg Boss 14' air time being cut to half an hour telecast were doing the rounds. However, the makers have confirmed that the show will air for 1 hour only.

An official statement by them read, "The news about the on air time of 'Bigg Boss' to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting 3rd October."