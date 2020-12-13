हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Latest promo shows Rahul Vaidya returning to the house - Watch

Host Salman Khan will ask Rahul Vaidya some hard-hitting questions

Bigg Boss 14: Latest promo shows Rahul Vaidya returning to the house - Watch
Credit: Twitter/ RAHUL VAIDYA RKV

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya, one of the most popular contestants on television show Bigg Boss 14 will be returning to the house. Colours TV released an exciting new promo video on their Twitter handle that shows Rahul Vaidya being questioned by host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Rahul Vaidya had walked out of the show earlier with the excuse that he was homesick and said that he did not have a strong bond with any of the contestants. In the promo, Rahul Vaidya is seen on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage with Salman Khan.

The host asks Rahul if his fans who voted for him will consider him trustworthy after he “ran away” from the show after realising he may not win. The singer replies saying that his fans will understand how close he is to his family.

 

 

After that exchange Salman throws a jab at Rahul by stating that only the singer is close to his family and the other contestants are not. The ‘Dabangg’ actor also said that the decision of whether Rahul should be allowed to reenter the house will be left to the remaining housemates.

Besides this the contestants will also be seen playing fun games with host Salman Khan. Eijaz Khan will have a verbal argument with Aly Goni during the ‘Galatfaimi Ke Gubaare task’. Aly’s balloons will be burst by Eijaz over his touch comment for him.

 

