Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik breaks down, reveals she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced - Watch

New Delhi: TV star Rubina Dilaik has revealed that she and husband Abhinav Shukla were about to get divorced and then, 'Bigg Boss 14' happened. In a now-viral video on social media, Rubina cries inconsolably while she opens up about their relationship and says, "Mere aur Abhinav ka kaaran Bigg Boss karne ka ye tha.. Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono sath nahi aate toh sath reh bhi na paate."

As Rubina shares that the couple's marriage had hit a rocky patch, she cries breaks down while Abhinav is also seen in tears.

Watch the video here. It was shared on the Instagram page of the channel on which 'Bigg Boss 14' airs:

Rubina Dilaik is known for her hit TV shows 'Chotti Bahu' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She married Abhinav Shukla in 2018.

Rubina is considered one of the strongest competitors for the 'Bigg Boss 14' title. In fact, Salman Khan, who hosts the show, also announced that she has made a place for herself in the finale week.

Meanwhile, apart from Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, the 'Bigg Boss 14' house is currently hosting six other contestants - Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik.