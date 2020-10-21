Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill trends after Sidharth Shukla says 'I have a girlfriend at home', #SidNaaz fans rejoice

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla has sent the internet into a meltdown after he told Gauahar Khan that he "has a girlfriend at home". Yes, you read that right! Sidharth and Gauahar, who is 'Bigg Boss 8' winner, are currently appearing at 'Toofani Seniors' in 'Bigg Boss 14', along with Season 12 contestant Hina Khan.

In Tuesday's episode, during a task, Sidharth, while teasing Gauahar casually told her, "I have a girlfriend at home" and she replied by saying, "Good for you. I am happy for you."

There is no confirmation on Sidharth's relationship yet. He may have told Gauahar jokingly, but speculations are rife already over his rumoured relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, with whom he shared a close bond during 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the most loved contestant of 'Bigg Boss 13'. Their fans love them and on social media, they are together called 'SidNaaz'.

Soon after Sidharth made the 'girlfriend' revelation, Twitter went berserk. 'I have a girlfriend at home', 'Shehnaaz Gill' and 'SidNaaz' have been the top trends on social media.

Post 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in a music video titled 'Baarish', which received a whole lot of love from fans.