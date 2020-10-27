Bigg Boss 14 sneak peek: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument during captaincy task - Watch

New Delhi: Everyday, the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 14' are given new challenges for their survival in the house and this time, they have to fight hard for captaincy. The captaincy task will be played tonight. Going by the promos, it is clear that the house is divided into two groups. During the task, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument.

Jasmin gets irritated after Rahul snatches and throws her stuff on the ground. Furious over Rahul's actions, Jasmin loses her cool and shouts inside the house. Rahul, however, remains unperturbed.

Watch the promo here:

Meanwhile, a fight breaks out between Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu and there's clearly a rift between their friendship now. Jaan tells Nikki that he has always stood for her but her loyalties change every now and then.

Check out the video here:

As of now, the captain of the house is Kavita Kaushik, who is a wildcard contestant. She, along with Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit entered the Bigg Boss house over the weekend.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.