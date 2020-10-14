Bigg Boss 14 sneak-peek: Pavitra Puniya opens up on one-sided love for Eijaz Khan

MUMBAI: Actress-model Pavitra Puniya, who was seen cosying up with Eijaz Khan on last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, is seen opening up about her equation with the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik.

In a video shared by the channel, an emotional Pavitra is seen speaking to Rubina Dilaik that she sees loneliness in Eijaz Khan and therefore feels emotionally connected to him. She says she can't afford to lose Eijaz as a friend but also can't afford to stay in a one-sided relationship. She is seen adding that she made every possible attempt to develop a bond with Eijaz but it was not reciprocated by him.

The television actress-model is seen breaking into tears stating she didn't want to lose him as a friend.

"Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati. I felt an emotional connection with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him," Pavitra tell her fellow Bigg Boss housemate Rubina.

Meanwhile, netizens seem to be not too convinced with Pavitra's narrative on Eijaz as they question her decision to nominate him in the Monday's nomination task. They also asked her how can someone fall in love in a week-time.