Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat fights with Arshi Khan over paranthas, tells Rahul Vaidya how much she loves eating it!

New Delhi: In today's episode, Sonali Phogat will be seen fighting with Arshi Khan over paranthas and the whole argument will make former so upset that she throws the food in the dustbin and begins to cry.

Sonali Phogat is a big-time parantha lover and loves to eat parantha every day. In an unseen video, Rahul can be seen having a conversation with Rahul Vaidya about her love for parantha. Sonali says "When we go to Chandigarh from Delhi by highway, in between there comes a place in Sonipat which is famous for heir paranthas."

Then Rahul asks "what is special in that paranthas?". To which BJP Leader replies "that place has various dhabas and all of them serve parantha with makhan. No one can compete their paranthas as they are the best. People who does pehelwani eat 20-20 paranthas at a time. People visit there especially to have paranthas, makhan and lassi".