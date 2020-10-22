'Bigg Boss 14', Written Update: Contestants bid emotional farewell to 'toofani seniors', Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan in red zone

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss house saw a rollercoaster of emotions on Day 16 when the three 'toofani seniors' Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla left the show. It happened after a decision on the Game Over task was made, which went against Sidharth and his team - Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan.

The argument between Hina, Gauahar and Sidharth continued while contestants prayed for their safety. Later, Bigg Boss announces that the team which loses with leave the house right away with their team leader. A sudden wave of emotions takes over the house as the contestants break into tears when it is time to bid goodbye to the losing team.

After Hina and Gauahar's vote against Sidharth's team, Bigg Boss asked them to leave the house. Since Nikki Tamboli, who was in his team, is a confirmed contestant, she was asked to stay back while Eijaz, Pavitra and Shehzad Deol, who was already evicted over the weekend, left.

Nikki, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu get teary-eyed as the others left and soon, another shocking announcement was made by Bigg Boss. Hina and Gauahar's stint on the show also ended on Wednesday and they were asked to leave. The duo bid an emotional farewell to the freshers.

Meanwhile, as things started to calm down, another surprise is thrown at their way as an emergency team wearing PPE kits enter the house and start tearing up a part of the living area exposing a new side and Pavitra and Eijaz were brought to that area - called the Red Zone.

After all the high-end drama, a new day finally began for the contestants with new challenges ahead. The first-ever captaincy task of 'Bigg Boss 14' was announced. This time Eijaz and Pavitra were made the sanchalak of the task. Heated arguments took place between them over their choices.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.