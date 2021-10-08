हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh's mother says Pratik Sehajpal is 'behind' the singer

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Akasa Singh and Pratik Sehajpal are often seen talking to each other on the show. However, the singer's mother has clarified that Akasa has no soft corner for Pratik.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Akasa Singh's mother Amreeta has made a shocking comment saying that her singer daughter has no soft corner for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal and that he is "behind" the singer.

Akasa has been discussing her feelings for Pratik since the last couple of days. She was seen talking to contestants Miesha Iyer and Donal Bisht. Pratik too opened up about having a soft corner for her and he in a recent episode has confessed that Akasa is the only girl in the house with whom he bonds.

To this, Akasa's mother Amreeta Singh said: "We are all very connected in the house and she is missing us badly. We have always been together and she is always funny and into the small 'nok-jhoks'. She is talking to everyone as she would talk to her family."

"Pratik is pretty much behind Akasa."

The 'Naagin' hitmaker's mother says that Akasa "is probably seeing her brother Ashu (Aasa Singh) in Pratik. Pratik is taking it in another way."

Her mother added: He is trying to spend more and more time with her. She is taking care of everyone. She is in the kitchen all the time. She has no soft corner for Pratik and there is nothing to speculate.

"She is always funny and into mischief. I have seen Pratik and he is always with girls. He wants to be very friendly with girls. I don't know how they will show it but there is nothing like that."

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

