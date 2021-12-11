Bigg Boss 15 Day 69 written updates: Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh lock lips in garden area, Tejasswi Prakash takes a dip in pool

The episode continues with 'Ticket to Finale' task. Rajiv Adatia is seen getting furious at Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai discussing whom they should support. Shamita and Rajiv get into an argument over loyalty issues. Shamita asks him to vent out his temper at the right place.

Rakhi assures Karan that she would be fair in the house. Rakhi Sawant wins the 'Task To Finale' and becomes the first finalist in the house. Bigg Boss further announces that except for Rakhi Sawant, all other VIPs - Abhijit Bichukale, Deboleena, Rashami and Ritesh, have been downgraded. He adds that Rakhi will be responsible for running the house and she is saved from all further nominations.

Karan advises Tejasswi that both Ritesh and Abhijit are against them. He tells her that not to say anything to Rashami or Deboleena., as there may be a possibility that both are faking their fight in the house.

Rakhi gets angry at Rajiv for not preparing dinner on time. Latter says he is unwell and people who are unwell can have bread toast and eggs. The next morning, Rakhi and Ritesh share a funny moment in the garden area.

Rakhi Sawant turns mummy as she is in charge of the house. She tries to wake up Karan, Abhijit and others from sleeping. She also removes Umar’s bedsheet to see if he’s wearing pants.

Umar finds out that somebody has thrown a big pile of uncooked 'bhindi' in the dustbin. After Tejasswi says that she threw it as it had fungus on it, housemates including Rakhi get after her. They tell Tejasswi she should not have done that.

Umar is having a discussion with Karan. Karan tells Umar that it appeared that he was bashing Teja during the 'Bhindi' fight. He asks Umar to clear things with Teja. Meanwhile, Umar later tells Teja and Karan that Pratik is not a genuine person.

Rakhi Sawant is back into the 'Julie' character. She tells Pratik and Shamita that she has been there since 200 years. She also scares Tejasswi and brings her to tears.

Karan and Tejasswi have an argument. Tejasswi says that she feels Shamita and Vishal were both wrong but, Karan still supports them. Karan says that he doesn’t care about Shamita. Tejasswi doesn't agree and says 'sure'. Karan says he feels like saying a lot of things but he won't and leaves from there.

At 3:45 am, Tejasswi has a dip in the pool. Perhaps she is trying to get her thoughts together.