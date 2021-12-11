Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan BASHES contestants for breaking mutual trust in relationships

Mumbai: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside.

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.

Ghar ke bikhre rishton se hue naraz Salman.

Kaise lenge sabki class dekhiye aaj #WeekendKaVaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors.

But Tejasswi took her stand and tried to make Karan understand her point. Karan loses his calm and shouts at her. Tejasswi was broken and she jumped into the pool. She was seen swimming the entire night due to her pain and restlessness of mind.

The latest promo shows Rajiv and Shamita coming face to face and indulging in fights. While Umar and Rashami are also seen getting into disagreement and arguments. Salman Khan is seen questioning Karan Kundrra about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships.