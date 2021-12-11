हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan BASHES contestants for breaking mutual trust in relationships

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows Rajiv and Shamita Shetty coming face to face and indulging in fights. 

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan BASHES contestants breaking mutual trust in relationships
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Salman Khan taking a class of all the contestants inside the house as they are seen breaking mutual trusts in relationships and keeping their close bonds aside.

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen fighting with each other while discussing Vishal. Tejasswi was blamed by Rajiv and Karan that if she was aware of Vishal's planning in the game, why did she never open up about it.

But Tejasswi took her stand and tried to make Karan understand her point. Karan loses his calm and shouts at her. Tejasswi was broken and she jumped into the pool. She was seen swimming the entire night due to her pain and restlessness of mind.

The latest promo shows Rajiv and Shamita coming face to face and indulging in fights. While Umar and Rashami are also seen getting into disagreement and arguments. Salman Khan is seen questioning Karan Kundrra about his behaviour along with Rajiv and Umar who were also asked about the way they deal with relationships.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Salman KhanKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashShamita Shettyrakhi sawant
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi dances on dhol at his daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony – Watch!

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Responsibility to 100 BJP MPs in the elections of 5 states