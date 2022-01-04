हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls herself 'girlfriend' after ugly fight with Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into a ugly spat during a task when the latter suspected KK of supporting Shamita Shetty. 

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash calls herself &#039;girlfriend&#039; after ugly fight with Karan Kundrra
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: It seems there is trouble in the lovers's paradise as 'Bigg Boss 15' couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash got into another ugly spat amid a task.

In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Tejasswi is heard saying to Karan during a task "Kamozoro ki nishani? (sign of a coward)". It is not clear what the task is about and why the television actress made such a claim.

This statement made Karan really angry, who later was heard saying, "Mere peeche peeche mat khela kar.. Shut the 'up man' jo tu harkaten karti firti hai poori duniya dekhri hai ? (Don't play games behind my back? Whatever you do the entire world can see')".

Defending herself, Tejasswi is heard saying: "Mainai ek line boli? itni jali teri? (I just said one line and you are behaving like this)."

"Have the guts to stand and finish the conversation," she added.

This led to a war of words with Karan, who said: "Apni shakal dekh? you are nothing but genuine yahaan par. (Please look at your face.) Tera saga kaun hai tu yeh bhi nahi decide kar paayi (You couldn't decide who was yours here)."

Hearing all this, Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says to the housemates: "Who talks to their girlfriend like that? I am done."

Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossKaran KundrraTejasswi Prakash
