Bigg Boss 16 Day 32 updates: Bigg Boss house turns into courtroom, housemates call Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship fake!

New Delhi: It's another day at Bigg Boss house! Early in the episode, Priyanka and Ankit get into a fight when he says he will expose her secret. She calls him ‘bakwaas ladka’ and gets really annoyed. Sajid then asks Ankit to mend things up and he tries to patch up with Priyanka. Tina says that Priyanka and Ankit are quite close to just remain as friends.

Next morning, Bigg Boss fires Gautam from the post of captain as he is not able to control Soundarya’s use of English words and has to suffer for it.

Bigg Boss then introduces the game of court case. In the game, MC Stan and Nimrit are turned into lawyers who have to argue whether Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship is real or fake. Ankit and Gori are judges who will ultimately decide the fate of their relationship. Gautam is called to defend his relationship with Soundarya.

Sajid Khan calls Gautam and Soundarya's love as pure. Nimrit questions Gautam loyalties towards Soundarya but the whole court goes into chaos and they take a break.

Archana says Gautam is just proving that love angle works here. She says Gautam would do anything to make the love angle work and calls it fake. Soundarya comes and says that this angle was first started by Shalin and Tina. Shalin says I am not like you.

The judges Ankit and Gori say that their love is still true and so MC Stan wins the game. Bigg Boss gives him a special power. He can now distribute half of the ration available in store room into the rooms of housemates. Tina says the task was very biased as the judges are Gautam’s friend.

Abdu tries to lighten Gautam and Soundarya’s mood after the court session. Archana and Sajid get into an argument over kitchen and cleaning duties.

Bigg Boss then fires lawyer MC Stan and judges Ankit and Gori from the post as he is not satisfied with their performance. Priyanka and Tina are made the new judges now while Soundarya will fight for Gautam. Nimrit retains her position as lawyer. The next case is about Gautam and Shalin’s friendship where the allegation on Gautam is that he befriends Shalin to get footage.

Nimrit calls Shalin and questions whether Gautam has been there for him or not. Soundarya tries to defend Gautam and questions Shalin about when did he feels it is for footage? Gautam recalls the incident when Shalin had come to defend Sumbul. Sumbul comes and says it is not fake from Gautam’s side and says it is about feelings. Judges says that Gautam does this for footage and declares Nimrit as winner.

As a special power, Nimrit can distribute the remaining half of the ration in rooms. Soundarya calls Bigg Boss biased. Later, Shalin and Gautam get into an argument over the footage thing.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!