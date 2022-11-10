It's Day 40 in the Bigg Boss house, and things have taken a dramatic turn. The episode starts with the continuation of yesterday's task. In the last round, Priyanka chooses Gautam and Sajid to be miners. The banter between Shiv and Archana continues over the happenings of the task. The task ends, and Priyanka, being the sanchaalak, makes her decision. She informs Bigg Boss that `Change Abdu` has more gold in it.

Bigg Boss asks Priyanka to reconsider the decision in light of couple of changes which were taken by her. Priyanka insists on her decision, and Abdu loses his captaincy.

Shiv, Priyanka, and Ankit get into an argument where Shiv tells Priyanka that she has shown the viewers how unfair she is. Later in the kitchen area, Archana, in a conversation with Shiv, asks him not to talk about her party or Didi. Abdu gets upset over losing his captaincy. Nimrit feels that Abdu has a crush on her, and since she doesn't want to give him false hope, she asks Sajid to talk to him about this. Sajid informs Nimrit that Abdu already knows this fact.

Tina and Archana get into a heated argument over tissue paper and sugar. Archana and Shiv get into a physical fight, following which Shalin, Nimrit, and MC Stan demand her eviction from the house. Shahin tells Bigg Boss that if he doesn't evict her, he will leave the house. In a conversation with Priyanka, Archana cries and tries to explain why she did, what she did. Priyanka advises Archana to go and apologize to Shiv, but that doesn't happen as Shiv refuses to talk with her.

Sumbul also gets into a heated argument with Archana. Bigg Boss calls Shiv into the confession room. He is asked if he would like to evict Archana from the house or if he would like to leave it up to the audience. Shiv feels that for her actions, Archana should get evicted. Later, Bigg Boss summons Archana to the living room to say whatever she wants to say to him for the last time.

Archana tries to clarify that it was not her intention to hurt him, but to no avail. Bigg Boss makes his decision and evicts Archana from the house as she got violent, which is against the rules of the show. Archana, while crying, asks for another from Bigg Boss. A few moments later, Archana leaves the house.

Priyanka being upset with incident tears up in front of Ankit. Bigg Boss gives contestants a lighthearted task. The episode ends with Soundarya and Tina getting into an argument over kitchen duties.