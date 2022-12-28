topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 Day 88 Written Updates: It's Archana vs Shalin, Vikass; housemates stand divided!

Bigg Boss 16 News: In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana have an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates.

Dec 28, 2022

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 saw fights between Archana Gautam, Vikkas Manaktala and Shalin Bhanot escalating the drama to a whole new level with personal remarks being exchanged among housemates. Contestants Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam did not move on from their big fight that resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen. The altercation heats up with Archana commanding Vikkas to not bark like a dog. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. That's when Archana warns him to not make the fight about her father. Vikkas reminds her that if she wasn't a woman, he would have taught her a lesson. Not the one to be silenced by provocation, Archana threatens that she tosses people like him to the ground and an unafraid Vikkas challenges her to bring it on. She also passes a derogatory comment taunting him on fatherhood.

In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana have an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervenes in the fight and makes Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the mudda because Archana is petty. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Later, when Shalin is about to eat his food, Archana taunts him by saying 'sabzi kam lena' and this escalates to a major fight and Archana takes his ex-wife's name in a negative comment. A riled-up Shalin requests 'Bigg Boss' to summon him to the confession room to talk about the matter. He bursts out crying as he admits that he cannot tolerate the humiliation doled out to him while Sajid Khan tried to pacify him with a hug. It seems that he wants to quit the show. Whether this outburst makes it to 'Weekend Ka Vaar' or not remains to be seen. 

The next day, Archana says sorry to Vikkas for her unsavoury jibe, but the latter seems in no mood to accept her apology. Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina again talk about their differences. 

