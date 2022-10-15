Bigg Boss 16 news: Tina Datta's father comes out in daughter's support, says 'apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko...'

NewsEntertainmentTelevision
New Delhi: Last night's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan was fiery and full of sass. TV actress and contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father appeared on the show and schooled Shaleen Bhanot and Tina Datta for presenting his 19-year-old daughter in a bad light. He also tried to reason with Sumbul over the way she is playing the game and not being herself. 

Tina Datta and Shaleen who are two of the most popular contestants this season were affected by the bashing on stage and were seen discussing what all happened back there. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now, Tina’s father too has reacted to the whole controversy. He seems hurt by last night’s episode and said, "Papa Gaye toh dono ke jaane chaiye the. Age se thodi nah yeh hota hai ki woh chotti hai toh uske papa jayenge guide Karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha koi mahine nahi rakhta hai, sab contestant hai Ek hi stage pe.  Tina ne apni aur se har waqt sahi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nahi ho aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha …main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye." 

