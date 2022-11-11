Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta plans Sumbul's birthday surprise- WATCH
Since there is no contact with the outside world, celebrating birthdays are bare minimum. So, Tina was seen looking into her own unused stuff to see what best she could give Sumbul.
New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta is someone who has come across as a very helpful, graceful and people person in Bigg Boss 16. She has time and again proved her loyalty as a friend, and stood by her people.
Recently, after the ration distribution task, Tina underwent a huge verbal spat with her friend and co-contestant Sumbul Toqueer Khan, when Sumbul ditched her during a task, but looking at the friend in her, Tina can now be seen planning for Sumbul's birthday surprise with Abdu.
This is the proof of her Golden Heart..
She is thinking of Sumbul's Birthday ..
And I am loving the bond shared by Tina and Abdu#TinaDatta #BBQueenTina #TribeTina #BB16 @OrmaxMedia @BiggBoss #AbduRozik #Abtin pic.twitter.com/O6dKMo9VMW — TINA DATTA OFF FC (@Tina_officialFc) November 10, 2022
In rating Abdu’s captaincy task, Tina was standing strong with him and gave befitting replies to Archana. Tina also performed the task fiercely and proved her bold personality.
