topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot's parents engage in war of words- WATCH

Show's host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them, he said: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)"

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 05:09 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The upcoming 'Bigg Boss 16' episode will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer's parents in the Weekend Ka Vaar.
  • Show's host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them, he said: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)"

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot's parents engage in war of words- WATCH

New Delhi: The upcoming 'Bigg Boss 16' episode will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer's parents in the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Show's host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them, he said: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of hospital, you tried talking to your daughter.)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shalin's father added: "Aapko mauka mila uska aapne misuse kiya (You misused the opportunity you got)."

Sumbul's father said to Tina's mother: "Tina ne najane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga uske liye maafi maangi jaayea (Tina has said several things, do you think you should apologise?)"

Tina's mother retaliated and said: "Kyun maafi mangu, humlog kindergarten school mein nahi bheje bachi ko, Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Is desh mein betiyon ko Lakshmi maante hai, lekin apni beti ko gaaliyaan sikha rahe hai (this is Big Boss, not kindergarden. Daughters are Lakshmi in this country but you are teaching your daughter profanities.)"

An angry Shalin's father said: "Aapko dekh karke hargiz nahi lag raha hai ki aap ICU se aa rahe hai. Aap usko bachi bachi bata kar ke kuch bhi justify nahi kar sakte (You don't look like you are coming from the ICU. You cannot call her a kid and justify anything.)"

Tina's mother asked Sumbul's father: "Kis hisab se aapne dusre ki beti ko galat shabd bola (Why did you say bad things about another's dauthter?)"

Shalin's father shut Sumbul's father by saying: "Apne bache ke baare mein bol sakte hai, lekin dusron ki aukat naapne ki aapki nahi hai (You could speak about your own child but not about others.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America